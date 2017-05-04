Deb Knight Did 14 Rounds of IVF And Then Had a Baby Naturally.

Journalist Deb Knight has been to Guantanamo Bay, covered September 11 and hosts a live breakfast TV show every weekend. She also did fourteen rounds of IVF to get her two babies. Then at 42, when she thought she was entering menopause, out of nowhere, she had a biological baby. This is a warm, and down-to-earth interview with one of Australian TV's favourite women.

