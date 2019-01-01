News
I Don't Know How She Does It

Mamamia Podcasts

Annabel Crabb

This is a podcast for anyone who has wondered how another woman manages to do it all. Annabel Crabb reveals how she manages to be a political journalist, writer, television kitchen goddess and mother to three children.  She talks about the help she gets, the producers who've been left with the baby and how she snatches patches of time across the day. And Annabel reveals how men have responded to her book 'The Wife Drought - Why Women need wives and men need lives'.  

Website http://www.mamamia.com.au

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mamamiablog

Twitter sarahvmac

Book http://www.booktopia.com.au/the-wife-drought-annabel-crabb/prod9780857984265.html?source=pla&gclid=CLezpd7amMYCFUVvvAodPoAA1Q

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

