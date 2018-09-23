Your Questions Answered

We've received so many questions over the season we decided to jump back in your ears and give you all the answers.

From dealing with feelings of overwhelm (when you thought you'd be excited) to what to do if you hate the ring. We unpack a lot in this bonus episode. There's even a surprise cameo from Leish’s husband Rich.

So let’s get started...

