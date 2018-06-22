The Guest List

So you’ve set the date, you’ve worked out whether to go solo or hire a wedding planner and now it’s time for the tough bit...choosing who to invite.

Setting clear goals and guidelines around your guest list is going to make your life so much easier and Aleisha is here to tell you how to do it.

From making an A and B list, to saying no to obligation guests, this episode will have you cutting those pesky third cousins out quicker than you can say “pesky third cousin.”

Because let’s be honest, who wants to meet someone for the first time on their wedding day? Not you!

