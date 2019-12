Have you got a ring on it? Are you hoping to get engaged? Or do you just really like wedding stuff? Well, you're in the right place! Hitched is the 10-week wedding crash course hosted by wedding planning guru, Aleisha McCormack. It's your no-nonsense guide to planning a wedding without losing your marbles.

The first episode of Hitched will be dropping June 2nd, so subscribe now to make sure you're the first to get it!