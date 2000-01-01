News
HER with Sophie Cachia

Mamamia Podcasts

What's The Deal With Strap-Ons?

Welcome to this special bonus episode of HER, exclusively for Mamamia subscribers.

On these episodes Sophie Cachia will be joined by sex columnist Nadia Bokody to go deeper and answer all the questions you didn't think you could ask about sex with a woman.

Today it's all about strap-ons! 

GET IN TOUCH:

Want to share your story? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Host: Sophie Cachia

Guest: Nadia Bokody

Guest & Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Elissa Ratliff & Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au