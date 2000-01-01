Help! I Have A Teenager

Speaking to your kids about drugs and alcohol isn’t easy. You want them to be safe, but you also want them to be able to talk to you about anything.

On this episode, Jo and Ginni tackle two questions about this tricky topic. One from a mum who’s found out her step-daughter is taking drugs and isn’t sure what to do, and another who wants to know the best way to talk to kids about substances you’ve tried yourself.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Elissa Ratliff and Emmeline Peterson

Audio Engineer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and we aim to get to 1,000. Find out more on mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.