Help! I Have A Teenager

Did you know, the average boy sees porn for the first time at 11? And the average girl, 13? Today on the show we’ve got a question from a dad who has just found porn on his teen’s phone. And he doesn’t know what to do next. But Jo & Ginni have some great tips, including this incredibly helpful website: itstimewetalked.com

Plus, Hannah has a question about how to talk to your kids about nude photos.

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

