Help! I Have A Teenager

Relationships (and their almost inevitable breakups) can be the toughest thing to help your teen though. Ginni and Jo answer two questions; one about supporting your teen through a breakup, and the other from a listener who wants to know more about 'sexting', and why teens do it.

Plus, what to do when it's not romantic breakup, but a friendship one.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

