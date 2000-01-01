Help! I Have A Teenager

This week, we got a dilemma from a listener that shocked Ginni and Jo; but is relatable to a lot of parents with teen boys. It was from a single mum who's tall son has started standing over her in an intimidating way. So how can she talk to her son about his behaviour, while still protecting herself?

Plus, we hear from a listener whose daughter is the friend who everyone goes to with their problems, and she's not sure she's coping.

