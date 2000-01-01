Help! I Have A Teenager

Are you a 'try-hard mum'? That's how one listener described herself in her question to Ginni and Jo this week. She has a slightly grumpy daughter living at home that she wants to foster a good relationship with, especially as she doesn't have one with her own mum.

Plus, a loving parent writes in about her son who is not interested in any sport, or any hobbies really, except gaming. Ginni and Jo break down whether all kids need to engage in sports, and how to put in place some rules about screen time.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Engineer: Leah Porges

