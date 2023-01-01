Hello Bump

A lot has happened since you last heard from us. For one, Jessie had a baby!

But her labour and birth didn't exactly go to plan...

So today we've brought in Jessie's partner Luca so the two of them can discuss it from both sides of the experience, from the first contraction to when they met baby Luna. Consider this an experiment into how well our partners are paying attention in the delivery room.

Everyone's experience is unique. Always seek medical advice to find what's right for you.

If you're struggling postpartum, you can find local support here.

Emergency Meeting: Jessie's Birth Story

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Luca Lavigne

