How To Get Through The Two Week Wait

On the show today, we discuss the two-week wait. What to expect, what support you might need, how to communicate what you are going through and how to pass the time when you're waiting to find out if your treatment worked.

And fertility specialist Dr Anne Coffey joins us to talk through how to look after your mental health when you are going through assisted fertility.

Plus, if you are going through IVF right now and want to know if air travel, altitude or stress could affect your chances of falling pregnant through assisted fertility, then this is the episode for you.

Get Me Pregnant is your no-BS guide to assisted fertility.

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Rachel Corbett

Producers: Bridget Northeast and Cecelia Ramsdale

With special thanks to Dr Anne Coffey – Fertility Specialist, Queensland Fertility Group

