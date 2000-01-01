How To Know When You Need Help

On the show today we're going to chat to fertility specialist, Manuela Toledo about how to get your body and mind ready if you're trying for a baby. We're also going to look at what your partner can do to help and how you can tell if you need to see a specialist.

Plus, we'll answer some of the most commonly asked questions about fertility including do previous abortions or the pill cause infertility?

Get Me Pregnant is your no-BS guide to assisted fertility.

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVFAustralia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.



Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Rachel Corbett

Producers: Bridget Northeast and Cecelia Ramsdale

With special thanks to Dr. Manuela Toledo – Fertility Specialist, Melbourne IVF

