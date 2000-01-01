News
How To Know When You Need Help

get me pregnant

a day ago · 38 minutes

On the show today we're going to chat to fertility specialist, Manuela Toledo about how to get your body and mind ready if you're trying for a baby.  We're also going to look at what your partner can do to help and how you can tell if you need to see a specialist.

Plus, we'll answer some of the most commonly asked questions about fertility including do previous abortions or the pill cause infertility?

Get Me Pregnant is your no-BS guide to assisted fertility.

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVFAustralia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.

CREDITS: 

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Rachel Corbett 

Producers: Bridget Northeast and Cecelia Ramsdale

With special thanks to Dr. Manuela Toledo – Fertility Specialist, Melbourne IVF

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find more shows here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

How To Know When You Need Help

38 minutes  ·  a day ago

