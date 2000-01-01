Coming Soon: Get Me Pregnant

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast that makes understanding assisted fertility easy.

This show is for anyone who wants to start a family but might need a little help.

Get Me Pregnant takes you through assisted fertility step-by-step including how to get your body and mind ready, options before IVF, egg freezing, sperm and egg donation, the IVF process, success rates, cost, side effects and how much time it's going to take. We also look at how to prepare yourself mentally and deal with the emotional toll if things don't go the way you planned.

Get Me Pregnant will give you practical advice to help you understand a process that often feels very confusing.

It's your no BS guide to assisted fertility.

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVFAustralia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.



CREDITS:



Host: Leigh Campbell and Rachel Corbett

Producers: Bridget Northeast and Cecelia Ramsdale

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find more shows here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/