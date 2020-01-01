News
Everything You Need To Know About IVF

get me pregnant

14 hours ago · 40 minutes

On the show today, fertility specialist, Manuela Toledo is back to talk us through IVF.

We'll break down the process, step by step, so you know exactly what's involved.  We'll also look at the risks and costs associated with treatment. 

If you've got plenty of questions like whether you can use IVF to choose the gender of your baby, or if IVF increases the risk of multiple pregnancies, we're going to give you all the answers.

Get Me Pregnant is your no-BS guide to assisted fertility.

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVFAustralia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.

We'd love to hear your feedback about Get Me Pregnant!  If you'd like to share your thoughts (and go in the draw to win a $100 EFTPOS gift voucher) you can tell us what you think here... https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5354484/7ba74a680ba7

CREDITS: 

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Rachel Corbett 

Producers: Bridget Northeast and Cecelia Ramsdale

With special thanks to Dr. Manuela Toledo – Fertility Specialist, Melbourne IVF

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find more shows here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Everything You Need To Know About IVF

40 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

What Are Your Options Before IVF?

36 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

How To Know When You Need Help

38 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Coming Soon: Get Me Pregnant

2 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

