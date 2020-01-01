Modern Families: Donors Surrogates And Going It Alone

On the show today, we discuss everything sperm, egg and embryo donation and why you might choose to use a surrogate or gestational carrier.

Dr Manuela Toledo is back to talk us through the laws and legal rights of donors and recipients and what information is available to you when you choose to use a donor.



Plus, we are joined by Fertility Specialist, Dr Shadi Khashaba who shares his own journey with surrogacy.



If you are in a same-sex relationship, thinking about going it alone or think that donor sperm, eggs or embryos might be the best option for you, this episode has everything you need to know!

