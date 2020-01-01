News
BONUS: What IVF Looks Like At The End Of 2020

get me pregnant

17 hours ago · 7 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

2020 has been quite the year and for anyone embarking on their pregnancy journey it's been a very disruptive time to say the least.

Today, we're bringing you the latest information on what IVF treatment looks like now, at the end of 2020. With lockdowns eased and clinics back up and running, it's time to start or recommence your pregnancy journey. 


CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

Guest: Dr Anusch Yazdani, Medical Director of Queensland Fertility Group.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

