Get Me Pregnant

'Are you pregnant yet?' It's a question so many of us hear, all too often. Sometimes it's from well-meaning strangers and other times it's from loved ones - but anyone going through IVF knows that question stings!



So how do you decide who to tell? And how do you set up health boundaries and expectations? In this episode we speak to expert IVF Counsellor Melissa Stephens about how to navigate these questions.

We also speak to our special guests Marcela and Rowan, who after 8 months of doing everything by the book decided it was time to seek fertility help. Through initial testing the couple found out that Rowan has a condition that means he is infertile. With the help of IVF they have become a family of three, welcoming a little baby boy, and today they join us to share their story.

SPECIAL THANKS

To Marcela and Rowan for sharing their story.

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

Guest: IVF Counsellor Melissa Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

CONTACT US

Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386.

Tell us your fertility story and send your feedback to podcast@mamamia.com.au

