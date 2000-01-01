News
"I'm Exhausted. But The Fight Goes On" We Need To Talk About Jan 26th

Jan 26th is just days away. 

And frankly, we're exhausted.

Allira didn't want to speak about this alone, so on today's episode of Fill My Cup, she is joined by artist, activist and proud Goreng Goreng woman, Rachael Sarra for a heart to heart about Jan 26th. 

They discuss the responsibility to advocate even while being trolled, why they will continue to speak out and what they believe every ally should be doing on Jan 26th. 

THE END BITS

You can keep up with Rachael Sarra on instagram @sar.ra__

If you're looking for resources this Jan 26th we've left a few ideas below: 

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Rachael Sarra 

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Leah Porges  

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au