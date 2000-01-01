Jan 26th is just days away.

And frankly, we're exhausted.

Allira didn't want to speak about this alone, so on today's episode of Fill My Cup, she is joined by artist, activist and proud Goreng Goreng woman, Rachael Sarra for a heart to heart about Jan 26th.

They discuss the responsibility to advocate even while being trolled, why they will continue to speak out and what they believe every ally should be doing on Jan 26th.

You can keep up with Rachael Sarra on instagram @sar.ra__

If you're looking for resources this Jan 26th we've left a few ideas below:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Rachael Sarra

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

