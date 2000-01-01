Fill My Cup

Mental hands up if you've had an orgasm?

Well if you haven't, we need to sort that out because the benefits of orgasms are crazy. Not only can they help you sleep better & stress less, orgasms can also boost your immunity, promote bone health, and clear your skin—just to name a few!

But how do we get you there?

Today, we get advice by Georgia Grace aka G spot - a certified Australian Sex Coach, who is here to help us get to know our bodies better, she gives us tips on how to tell your sexual partner what you like & ultimately- get you more orgasms.

If you liked G Spots advice for how to get more orgasms, The Pleasure Journal can be found here. If you want to know more about her coaching you find her on Instagram.

