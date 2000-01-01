Fill My Cup

Gratitude. It's got a bad reputation.

It's 'that girl' on TikTok whose drinking matcha lattes, going on runs and finishing her day with journalling or it's the guy at your local cafe, pondering his existence with a leather bound book.

In the nicest way, it's kind of wanky.

Unfortunately, we're actually hard wired to see the glass half empty and gratitude practises can actually help make us feel just that little bit better. So on today's episode we're sharing with you some gratitude practises that'll actually lift your mood, without feeling like a wanker.

If you liked Dr Katlin her guide for rewiring our brains, The Daily Moments of Joy Diary can be found here. If you want to know more about her gratitude practises you find them on her website www.drkaitlin.com/journalling/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

