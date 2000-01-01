Jan 26th isn't a day of celebration for all Australians.

If you're an ally who is struggling to determine the best way to support first nations people this year, we're here to help.

Allira is joined by Megan Waters, Proud Warumungu/Yawuru woman, Host of Yokayi Footy on NITV and co-owner of Air Locker Training Brunswick to talk about the guilt and personal reckoning they've done with Jan 26th, what organisations they like to support this year and what allies should do this Jan 26th.

THE END BITS

If you're looking for resources this Jan 26th we've left a few ideas below:

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Megan Waters

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au