This Place We Call Muckaty

Kylie Sambo was a regular teenager. Then, everything changed. The government wanted to put a nuclear waste dump on Muckaty Station, home for Kylie and countless generations of Indigenous Australians. Could 15-year-old Kylie fight the government and save her land from toxic waste?

Fighting For Fair is a partnership between Mamamia and Maurice Blackburn, Australia’s leading social justice law firm.

More on Maurice Blackburn: https://www.mauriceblackburn.com.au/

More on Maurice Blackburn and Kylie’s fight against the nuclear waste dump: https://www.mauriceblackburn.com.au/about/media-centre/media-statements/2014/muckaty-station-nuclear-waste-dump-will-not-go-ahead-aboriginal-traditional-owners-succeed-in-legal-challenge/

Your host is Corinne Grant.

Podcast produced by Beth Gibson.

Podcast concept by Maurice Blackburn.

Executive Producer of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.