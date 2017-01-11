The Real Heroes

400 days. Windowless rooms. 10,000 kilometres from home. That’s what Peter Greste endured when he was imprisoned in Egypt for crimes he didn’t commit. And while Peter is safe in Australia now, a question lingers in the minds of many: where did he find the strength?

Fighting For Fair is a partnership between Mamamia and Maurice Blackburn, Australia’s leading social justice law firm.

More on Maurice Blackburn: https://www.mauriceblackburn.com.au/

Your host is Corinne Grant.

Podcast produced by Beth Gibson.

Podcast concept by Maurice Blackburn.

Executive Producer of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.