In My Blood

CEO and Founder of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, Kon Karapanagiotidis is an Australian to be proud of. But growing up Greek in a town of Smiths and Joneses, life was tough; sometimes he didn’t think he could go on.

Fighting For Fair is a partnership between Mamamia and Maurice Blackburn, Australia’s leading social justice law firm.

More on the ASRC: https://www.asrc.org.au

More on Maurice Blackburn: https://www.mauriceblackburn.com.au/

Your host is Corinne Grant.

Podcast produced by Beth Gibson.

Podcast concept by Maurice Blackburn.

Executive Producer of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.