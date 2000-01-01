Extraordinary Stories

From battles with media tycoons, to fighting for the country’s first ever nude male centrefold, Ita Buttrose proved herself more than a match in the lion's den that was the 1970s Australian media landscape. She cut through taboos personally and professionally, to put a women's agenda at the centre of the national conversation. Ita joined host Emma Gillespie to detail her reign as one of Australia’s Magazine Queens.





CREDITS

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead