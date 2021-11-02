Extraordinary Stories

News
1. The Disappearance Of Peng Shuai: The Tennis Star Who Vanished

It was after 10 pm, on November 2nd, 2021 when 35-year-old Peng Shuai - China’s beloved global tennis star - sat down and began typing. Truncated sentences of an open letter, detailing an affair and sexual assault involving one of China’s highest-ranking political figures, would go on to rock the international community. It took only a few minutes before the post had amassed thousands of shares, likes, and comments. But within half an hour, it vanished. And moments later, so too did Peng Shuai.


CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Writers: Emma Gillespie, Tia Ucich 

Producers: Emma Gillespie

Guest booking: Kally Borg 

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff


WITH THANKS TO:

Sydney Pead, Yaqiu Wang and Drew Pavlou