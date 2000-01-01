News
Extraordinary Stories

Mamamia Podcasts

Introducing: The Life Of Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte Dawson. A name as synonymous with glamour and exuberance as it is with tragedy and loss. From humble beginnings in a small town in New Zealand to an international modeling career. She donned the society pages of Sydney’s elite, wowed TV audiences, and fought fiercely to expose her faceless critics. Seven years on from her untimely death, what has her legacy taught us? And has the way we view mental health and bullying on social media changed? In this season, you’ll hear from the people who knew and loved Charlotte, and why her story is now more important than ever.