On the next season of Extraordinary Stories, we’re taking a closer look at the women who married into America’s most influential family, the Kennedy’s. From incredible triumph to unspeakable loss, these women weren’t just on the sidelines of history, they were living it. Their stories span decades, and whilst it may be their husband’s names inked in modern textbooks, the guidance, patience, and acumen of the likes of Jacqueline Bouvier, Ethel Skakel, and Carolyn Bassette would transform what it meant to be a Kennedy woman…

Launching on the 4th of June on MPlus.