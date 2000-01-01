2. Magazine Queens: Nene, Dulcie & The Diana Wars

The most infamous battle in Australian magazine history happened against the backdrop of an imploding royal marriage and an obsession with a tortured princess. And the most infamous editor in weekly magazines, Nene King, had exactly the killer instinct to capitalise on it. Welcome to the Diana Wars, when two esteemed editors went head to head in a circulation battle for the eyes and attention of millions of Australian women - whatever the cost.

In episode two of Extraordinary Stories: Magazine Queens, Nene King, Angela Mollard and Louisa Hatfield talk to Emma Gillespie about an era of tabloid excess, and how it all came crashing down after a midnight high-speed chase through a Parisian tunnel.

With thanks to Nene King, Angela Mollard and Louisa Hatfield

Nene King by Peter Fitzsimons

Paper Giants: Magazine Wars https://www.abc.net.au/tv/papergiants/

Host: Emma Gillespie

Writers: Melanie Sauer, Emma Gillespie and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Melanie Sauer and Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Elissa Ratliff and Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff

