Extraordinary Stories

Professionally, Linda Evangelista was unparalleled, achieving more success than almost anyone else in the fashion industry. But her personal life was not so straight-forward. From leaving a marriage plagued with allegations of abuse, to an ill-fated relationship with a curious film star; in this episode we delve into the supermodel's loves and losses, and a scandal followed by a secret that would change Linda's life forever.
With thanks to
Richard Reid - Entertainment Reporter @the_richardreid
Jason Sheeler - Deputy West Coast Editor, PEOPLE Magazine and Co-Host of PEOPLE in the '90s - @jasonsheeler
Paula Joye, Stylist - @paulajoye
SOURCES
NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
CREDITS:
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Sydney Pead
GET IN TOUCH:
Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/