Extraordinary Stories

Mamamia Podcasts

2. Young Talent Time: The Private Lives Of Teen Idols

Under the bright lights of the TV studio in Melbourne, the Young Talent Time crew were the shiny, happy and wholesome stars of a hit music show. But in reality they were kids with full-time jobs, trying to balance school with the crazy demands of show business. Add the rollercoaster of teenage hormones and avoiding getting beaten up at school for the whacky costume you wore on TV last week — being a teenage pop idol was hard work. One cast member, however was facing hardships no child should have to confront: abuse at the hands of someone she thought she could trust.


WITH THANKS TO:

John Young - Host and Executive Producer of Young Talent Time (1971-1988)

Vicki Thirlwell
Dannii Minogue
Tina Arena
Beven Addinsall
Joey Dee
Vince Deltito
Karen Knowles
Nicole Cooper
Debra Byrne


SOURCES:

Archival footage courtesy of John Young

Network 10
Sunrise, 7

GET IN TOUCH:
Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/


CREDITS:
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie, with Holly Wainwright
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Sydney Pead


Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.