Extraordinary Stories

Pamela and Tommy’s most personal possession, a home video taken on their honeymoon was stolen. Within six months, it was everywhere. And everyone wanted to watch it. But in 1996, before Youtube or PornHub were invented, how did this home movie go from a stolen piece of property to the most profitable piece of pornography in the world?
CREDITS
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Sydney Pead
With thanks to:
Kathy Kenzora - Host - History of the 90s Podcast
Amanda Chicago Lewis - Journalist
Assoc. Professor Lynn Comella - Gender Studies, University of Nevada
