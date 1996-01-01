Extraordinary Stories

Pamela and Tommy’s most personal possession, a home video taken on their honeymoon was stolen. Within six months, it was everywhere. And everyone wanted to watch it. But in 1996, before Youtube or PornHub were invented, how did this home movie go from a stolen piece of property to the most profitable piece of pornography in the world?



CREDITS

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead



With thanks to:

Kathy Kenzora - Host - History of the 90s Podcast

Amanda Chicago Lewis - Journalist

Assoc. Professor Lynn Comella - Gender Studies, University of Nevada



