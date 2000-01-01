Demonised by the press. Vilified by the country. The subject of gossip and innuendo. From the viewpoint of 2021, the story of Lindy Chamberlain is a brutal reflection of 1980s Australia. Beneath the layers of lies and injustice, it’s a story of a mother who didn’t behave, look, speak or grieve the way we wanted her to after the incomprehensible loss of a child. It’s also the story of one woman, strong enough to endure it all.

In this season of Extraordinary Stories, we’re unravelling how a young woman went from mother to wrongly convicted murderer, and why the story of Azaria Chamberlain’s disappearance continues to fascinate us to this day.







