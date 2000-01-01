News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Extraordinary Stories

Mamamia Podcasts

1. Linda Evangelista: The $10,000 A Day Supermodel

She was one of the most photographed women in the world, now even the paparazzi are struggling to snap a photo of Linda Evangelista. The original 90s supermodel has become a recluse, while her contemporaries continue with lucrative careers, claiming a cosmetic procedure left her permanently disfigured. 

But before her greatest downfall, how did this Canadian-born beauty queen become the most super of The Supermodels?

SOURCES
Fashion File

With Thanks to:

Kirstie Clements
Nicole Bonython-Hines
Jayson Brunsdon


GET IN TOUCH:
Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/


CREDITS:
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie, with Holly Wainwright
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Sydney Pead


Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.