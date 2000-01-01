News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Extraordinary Stories

Mamamia Podcasts

4. The Kennedy Women: With Even The Rich

Welcome to a very special bonus episode of Extraordinary Stories: The Kennedy Women. This is the first episode of this kind that we’ve done, but we’re hoping to bring our MPlus members more behind-the-scenes content like this going forward, to give you a bit of an insight into the making of Extraordinary Stories. If you’ve listened to the Kennedy Women trilogy, you will have heard these two ladies. Aricia Skiddmore Williams and Brooke Siffrin. They’re based in the US, and host a podcast called Even The Rich. It’s produced by Wondery, and aims to pull back the curtain on the lives of some of history’s wealthiest, most influential family dynasties. And they join Emma to talk about the lives of Jackie, Carolyn & Ethel.

With thanks to Brooke and Aricia.

CREDITS:
Host: Emma Gillespie
Producer: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producers: Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff