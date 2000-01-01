Welcome to a very special bonus episode of Extraordinary Stories: The Kennedy Women. This is the first episode of this kind that we’ve done, but we’re hoping to bring our MPlus members more behind-the-scenes content like this going forward, to give you a bit of an insight into the making of Extraordinary Stories. If you’ve listened to the Kennedy Women trilogy, you will have heard these two ladies. Aricia Skiddmore Williams and Brooke Siffrin. They’re based in the US, and host a podcast called Even The Rich. It’s produced by Wondery, and aims to pull back the curtain on the lives of some of history’s wealthiest, most influential family dynasties. And they join Emma to talk about the lives of Jackie, Carolyn & Ethel.



With thanks to Brooke and Aricia.



