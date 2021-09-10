Extraordinary Stories

News
2. Linda Evangelista: Fashion’s Dirty Little Secret

At the very top of her game, Linda Evangelista met and married one of the most powerful men in the fashion industry. Gerald Marie represented all the top supermodels and held the careers of hundreds of up-and-comers in his hand. What she didn't know was that her husband was allegedly part of a dark underbelly in the fashion industry where powerful figures sexually exploited and abused young models with chilling regularity.

Warning: This episode contains descriptions of sexual assault. If this episode brings up issues for you call LIFELINE on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT.

With Thanks to:
Laurie Marsden
Kirstie Clements
Nicole Bonython-Hines
Jayson Brunsdon

SOURCES

Channel 9 - 60 Minutes Australia
NPR

