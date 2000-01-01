Extraordinary Stories

News
3. The Kennedy Women: When Carolyn Met JFK Jr.

The relationship between Carolyn Bessette and John F Kennedy Jr obsessed New York society and tabloid newspapers for years. The handsome heir to the Kennedy name dated models and movie stars before settling into marriage with Carolyn, and theirs was a union marked by public arguments, private drama, and iconic fashion moments. But once again, the Kennedy family would be plunged into mourning. In this episode, the final in our Kennedy trilogy, we’ll learn how the heir apparent and his socialite bride were stopped in their tracks by an unexplainable thread of misadventure and misfortune. If the assassinations of Jack and Bobby Kennedy begged the question, “are the Kennedys cursed?” What happened to JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy surely answered it.

WITH THANKS TO:
Paula Joye, William D Cohan, Tina Cassidy, Susan Broomhall, Laurence Leamer, Aricia Skiddmore-Williams and Brooke Siffrin


SOURCES:
The Kennedy Heirs, J. Randy Taraborelli
Jackie, A Tale of Two Sisters
Secret Lives: Jackie Kennedy
Jacqueline Kennedy: Historic Conversations on Life with John F. Kennedy
https://www.jfklibrary.org/
The Washington Post
Even The Rich


GET IN TOUCH:
Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/


CREDITS:
Host: Emma Gillespie
Writers: Emma Gillespie and Holly Wainwright
Producers: Emma Gillespie & Siobhan Moran-McFarlane
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff


Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.