News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Extraordinary Stories

Mamamia Podcasts

5. BONUS: Gerald Marie Almost Cost Laurie Marsden Her Career, Now She’s Fighting Back

As a 19-year-old model at the start of her career, Laurie Marsden went to a party in a Paris apartment. Late into the night after most of the guests had gone, she claims her boss— modelling agent mogul Gerald Marie (and future husband of Linda Evangelista) pushed her into a bedroom, and tried to rape her. She escaped, but the next week, her would-be attacker obliterated every modelling job she had lined up. Laurie had to start over. Almost 40 years later, Laurie is a psychotherapist based in Brisbane where she helps other women unpack their own trauma. It has inspired her to join dozens of other accusers of Gerald Marie as they try to change French laws, and fight for justice.

CREDITS
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Sydney Pead

With Thanks to Laurie Marsden