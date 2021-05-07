News
Introducing Belle Gibson: From Teen Mum To Internet Infamy

On this season of Extraordinary Stories, we’re looking at the young woman who fooled not only her hundreds of thousands of followers, but the most prestigious book publishers in Australia, the tech giants of silicon valley and even her family and friends into believing she was something she was not: sick. And making hundreds of thousands of dollars as she did it. 

You’re going to hear from the people she tricked. The people who sat face to face with her. And the people who had never seen anything like it, ever…

This is Extraordinary Stories: Belle Gibson. 

To hear the full episode, visit MPlus at www.mamamia.com.au/mplus 

