News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Extraordinary Stories

Mamamia Podcasts

1. Young Talent Time: Australia's Child Star Factory

In 1971, Australian TV changed forever when a brand new show called 'Young Talent Time' burst onto screens in lounge rooms across the country. For 18 years, it held a place in the hearts of Australians at a time when family entertainment was king and "mullet" hairstyles reigned supreme. A unique mix of pop hits, flashy dance routines and wholesome performances by a team of talented children and teens catapulted the show into enormous success, and launched the careers of some of the country's biggest music exports including Tina Arena and Dannii Minogue.

We take a stroll through the past to discover how this TV-music juggernaut came to be one of the most loved shows ever made in Australia.

WITH THANKS TO:

John Young - Host and Executive Producer of Young Talent Time (1971-1988)

Vicki Thirwell
Dannii Minogue
Tina Arena
Beven Addinsall
Joey Dee
Vince Deltito
Karen Knowles
Nicole Cooper
Debra Byrne
Meldi Arkinstall


SOURCES:

Archival footage courtesy of John Young


GET IN TOUCH:
Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/


CREDITS:
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie, with Holly Wainwright
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Sydney Pead


Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.