Extraordinary Stories

After a celebrated album with her debut, Frank, and with that distinct voice and sound, Amy Winehouse got very famous, very fast. Everyone wanted a second album, but Amy had entered a whole new world. On this episode, we’ll hear how Amy’s very private struggles with mental health and addiction became headlines for a relentless tabloid culture. And, in one of the most volatile love affairs in pop culture history, how would the story of Amy and Blake become a cautionary tale about the dangers of codependency?

CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and produced by Emma Gillespie with Elissa Ratliff, Tia Ucich & Kally Borg

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Guest booking: Kally Borg

With thanks to:

Dr Peter Hughes

Eleni Papavasileiou

Polly Taylor

Dean McCarthy