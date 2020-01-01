Welcome to Eligible! The dating podcast that's all about finding you love at first sound.

Today's single is Des and here's a little bit about him...

Age: 56

Occupation: Photographer and Business Owner

Top three things he wants from a relationship: Connection and chemistry, someone to give to and not take from. Also, someone to travel with, dine with, and learn with. I'm also looking for laughter and intimacy.

How he describes herself: Urgh. Don’t we all hate this bit?

Classic…not plastic.

Old school…but not old fashioned.

Gentleman…but adventurous. Still having fun.

I value principles, morals, ethics and etiquette, but am in no way and old fuddy-duddy! Think chivalry…but with equality. Metrosexual with a healthy streak of Alpha male. Respectful of feminism but still likes to treat a lady like a lady. Plenty of oxymorons there!

I love;

Good coffee

Negronis and Dirty Martinis

Good wine

Cooking…and dining out.

Vinyl records…and live music.

The smell of leather.

Arts and Culture, photography, film, first edition rare books.

Le Corbusier and Eames, Murano Glass

Motorbikes and campervans.

Silver over gold. All shades of Black.

Dogs…and cats

International travel is a given.

A little bit of kink doesn’t scare me.

I also love giving. I derive more pleasure in giving than receiving.

Have lived in 4 countries, now on the Northern Beaches of Sydney.

Best quality: Pfft. Thats funny. Um…Humility…and a sense of humour.

Worst quality: I am told that me being a perfectionist with principles can sometimes be annoying.

What she hopes to get out of this experience: When I go on a date, my son always says to me “Remember Dad, No Expectations, No Disappointment”. I live by that now.

But I would like to think that 2-3 ladies might find me interesting enough to reach out and at least have a coffee date.

