Meet Daniel

Today's single is Daniel and here's a little bit about him...

Age: 35

Occupation: Business Owner of an Adventures Company

Top three things he wants from a relationship: Adventure, kindness, support

How he describes himself: Fun, smart, curious

Best quality: Fairness

Worst quality: Procrastination

What he hopes to get out of this experience: A great partner!

HOW DOES THE SHOW WORK?

Every Friday our host, Rachel Corbett, sits down with an eligible single to have the awkward first date for you so you can get a sense of whether this person is worth your time. She'll also do the reference checks by calling up a few of the women in the eligible single's life to find out what they're really like.

CREDITS:

Host: Rachel Corbett

Producer: Lem Zakharia

