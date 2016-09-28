News
What Matt Moran Can't Live Without

cant live without

28 Sep 2016 · 22 minutes

The best knife. The best pans. And why you should always choose lunch over dinner. Matt Moran, celebrity chef, spends his life in the kitchen. So what are his go-to kitchen essentials? And what's the most impressive dinner meal for when you have guests? He tells us the secret to getting the perfect roast chook, why every house should have a vegie patch, and the reason he always smells delicious.

This show is hosted by Mel Buttle

And proudly produced for the Foxtel Lifestyle Channel. #getcarriedaway with Foxtel Lifestyle.

Watch Mel Buttle and Matt Moran on the Great Australian Bake Off from Oct 11 only on Foxtel’s Lifestyle Food.

