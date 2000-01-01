Welcome to Cancelled, Mamamia’s podcast that unpacks what happens to celebrities once the world turns on them. Every Tuesday Jessie & Clare Stephens discuss who’s in, who’s out and who cares, and this episode? We're talking about Lance Armstrong.

His crimes?

Lyin' and cheatin'. More specifically cheating during his famous Tour De France career, and lying to everyone, all the time.

What will be his sentence?

Watch the Lance documentary for more.

THE END BITS

Your hosts are Jessie and Clare Stephens https://www.instagram.com/thetwins_thoughts/?hl=en

Your producer is Rose Kerr

You can find out more about Cancelled on Mamamia.com.au

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.