Welcome to Cancelled, Mamamia’s podcast that unpacks what happens to celebrities once the world turns on them. Every Tuesday Jessie & Clare Stephens discuss who’s in, who’s out and who cares, and this episode? It's all about Justin Timberlake.

His crimes?

Britney Spears Janet Jackson Kylie Minogue ‘Cheating’ on his wife, Jessica Biel

Will he be found guilty? Let's find out...

THE END BITS

Your hosts are Jessie and Clare Stephens https://www.instagram.com/thetwins_thoughts/?hl=en

Your producer is Elissa Ratliff

You can find out more about Cancelled on Mamamia.com.au

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.