News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Elizabeth "Girl Bossed Too Hard" Holmes

Welcome to Cancelled, Mamamia’s podcast that unpacks what happens to celebrities once the world turns on them. Every Tuesday Jessie & Clare Stephens discuss who’s in, who’s out and who cares, and this episode? We're talking about Elizabeth Holmes.


Her crimes?


Allegedly telling lots of little lies, and one big lie - creating a medical product too good to be true. 


Will she be found guilty? 


THE END BITS
Your hosts are Jessie and Clare Stephens https://www.instagram.com/thetwins_thoughts/?hl=en 


Your producer is Rose Kerr


Head of podcasts is Elissa Ratliff


You can find out more about Cancelled on Mamamia.com.au


CONTACT US


Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386


Via our email at podcast@mamamia.com.au 


Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.