USE CODE: LAZY20 FOR $20 OFF A YEARLY MAMAMIA SUBSCRIPTION



Claire Danes is an American actress, who has been working in film and television since she was a teenager. She’s won Emmy’s and Golden Globes, and the award for the most intense cry face of all time.



This episode we unpack her life and crimes like: the fact that Claire is banned from the Philippines, had an affair (allegedly) and starred in the racist propaganda show that is Homeland and assign charges and sentences.

But do the charges fit the crime?

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories!



WANT TO WIN A LAZY GEWL GIVEAWAY?

CLICK HERE

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion & Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.